Driver killed in Mission Valley head-on collision

Posted at 8:18 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 11:18:33-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two motorists were injured Tuesday afternoon, one fatally, in a head-on collision in Mission Valley.

The fatal wreck occurred in the 3400 block of Camino Del Rio North shortly before 4 p.m., according to San Diego police.

One of the drivers, believed to have been in his mid-60s, died at the scene of the crash, Officer John Buttle said. Paramedics took the other motorist, who was described as "elderly," to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The accident forced a closure of the roadway in the area into the late afternoon, Buttle said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
