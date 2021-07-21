Driver killed in Mission Valley head-on collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two motorists were injured Tuesday afternoon, one fatally, in a head-on collision in Mission Valley.

The fatal wreck occurred in the 3400 block of Camino Del Rio North shortly before 4 p.m., according to San Diego police.

One of the drivers, believed to have been in his mid-60s, died at the scene of the crash, Officer John Buttle said. Paramedics took the other motorist, who was described as "elderly," to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The accident forced a closure of the roadway in the area into the late afternoon, Buttle said.