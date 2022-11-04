Driver killed in fiery car crash in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was killed Thursday night in a fiery crash in Vista, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. in an area near South Santa Fe Avenue and Buena Creek Road.

CHP officials at the scene told ABC 10News that the driver of a newer-model Honda Civic lost control on a curve, causing the vehicle to plow through a fence and crash in a riverbed.

Moments later, the Civic burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.

Witnesses said the driver appeared to be speeding just before the wreck occurred.

The CHP is investigating the incident.