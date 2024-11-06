Driver killed in crash on SR-94 in South Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed Wednesday when a car crashed off an elevated stretch of state Route 94 in South Park.

The vehicle was headed west at high speed shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when it struck an overpass wall at SR-15 and plunged off the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was ejected from the car, which landed in a patch of ice plant and caught fire, the CHP reported.

The motorist died at the scene of the accident. Her identity was not immediately available.

