Driver killed after car veers off Old Highway 395 in Escondido area

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A car veered off Old Highway 395 in the Escondido area and crashed in a ravine late Tuesday night, leaving a woman dead.

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the car was traveling on Old Highway 395, just north of Circle R Drive, when it drove off the road and tumbled down into a ravine.

Responding emergency crews discovered the female driver inside the wreckage, and after removing her from the car, they determined she was deceased.

A car seat was apparently ejected from the vehicle, but crews searched the area on the ground and from the air for any possible children and did not immediately find anyone.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation.