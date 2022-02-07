Driver killed after car rolls over off I-805 in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 805 in National City early Monday morning left one motorist dead.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision involving a Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra happened on the southbound side of I-805, near Division Street, at around 2:11 a.m.

CHP officials said the driver of the Civic “lost control after the initial collision,” and then it overturned down an embankment.

The Civic’s 28-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was only identified as a San Diego resident.

The driver of the Elantra, a 21-year-old man from Chula Vista, was not hurt in the crash and stayed at the scene following the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

CHP officials said the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will “determine if the driver of the Honda was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”