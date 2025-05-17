Driver injured, passenger killed in Grant Hill high-speed pursuit crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Grant Hill police pursuit ended tragically Friday night when a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop crashed into a retaining wall, leaving one man dead and another injured, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

A Central Division officer attempted to stop a gray Mercedes-Benz C230 near 100 29th Street when the 52-year-old male driver failed to yield, prompting a pursuit.

SDPD said that the driver headed north on 32nd Street and attempted to make a right turn onto eastbound J Street, but he lost control of the vehicle. The car collided with a retaining wall at the northeast corner of the intersection.

According to SDPD, the driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a fractured femur. A 52-year-old man in the front passenger seat was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation. Police said driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.