Driver injured in National City carjacking

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was taken to the hospital after National City Police said he was injured in a carjacking at a stoplight.

According to police, the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV was stopped at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Roosevelt Avenue when several men armed with a knife and a gun ambushed him.

One of the attackers sliced the driver’s ear through the driver’s side window before the group ripped him from the front seat.

The group then sped off in the SUV as the victim ran away.

After the victim managed to flag down a police car for help, he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The SUV and group of attackers were not located.