Driver injured in crash after leading Escondido Police on chase

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was taken into custody Thursday after leading Escondido Police officers on a chase that ended in a crash into a tree.

At around 12 a.m., near the Harmony Grove Creek, officers stopped a car that was possibly linked to a robbery.

However, as officers questioned the driver, he sped away, nearly hitting the officers during the getaway.

With officers in pursuit, the vehicle made its way onto the 1200 block of W. Mission Avenue before it slammed into a tree.

Officers placed the driver under arrest, and he was then taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered two firearms inside, ABC 10News learned.

Police are investigating if the driver is linked to the robbery case.