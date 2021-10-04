Driver in suspected stolen car leads chase from Oceanside to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people in a suspected stolen car were arrested after police said they led officers on a chase from Oceanside to San Diego early Monday morning.

At around midnight, Oceanside Police officers spotted a Ford Escort that was reported stolen as it traveled southbound on Interstate 5 near state Route 76.

When officers tried to pull the Escort over, it sped away southbound at speeds approaching 100 MPH.

The Escort drove over spike strips in the Encinitas area, damaging the two right side tires, but the car continued south.

Despite the damaged tires nearly down to the rims, the Escort transitioned to southbound Interstate 805, and then onto eastbound state Route 52.

The Escort veered off SR-52 and crashed into a tree near Santo Road, but the occupants refused to get out of the vehicle as officers surrounded it.

After officers shot out the car’s windows with less-lethal rounds, the drive and his female passenger eventually agreed to surrender and were arrested.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit.