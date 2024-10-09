Driver in stolen truck leads San Diego Police on chase, arrested after tire blows out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading San Diego Police officers on a chase that began in the Lincoln Park area and ended in Chollas View after a blown tire.

Just after 12 a.m., officers tracked a GMC Sierra pickup truck that was reported stolen near Imperial Avenue and 47th Street and tried to pull the vehicle over.

However, the driver refused to stop and sped away from officers onto northbound Interstate 805. The truck then transitioned to eastbound state Route 94 before exiting on Federal Boulevard.

The truck continued to speed on several surface streets but blew out a tire on Aurora Street, bringing the pursuit to an end.

Officers arrested the unidentified driver.