Driver in stolen car leads Chula Vista Police on chase

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver disappeared after leading police on a chase in a Chula Vista neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just after 12 a.m., CVPD officers were on East J Street when they spotted a Lexus sedan that was reported stolen.

When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver sped away eastbound, reaching high speeds on the residential street.

Police briefly lost track of the car before finding the vehicle abandoned on the East J Street overpass above Interstate 805.

Officers on the ground, with the help from K-9s, a drone and a sheriff’s helicopter, searched for the driver in the neighborhood near Nacion Avenue and a nearby hillside, but the search was called off after about an hour.

A description of the driver was not immediately released.