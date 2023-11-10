Watch Now
Driver in custody after leading pursuit on San Diego freeways

Posted at 12:23 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 15:30:25-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect was taken into custody Friday after a vehicle pursuit that started on westbound Interstate 8 and ended on northbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the chase began at 9:40 a.m. Friday, after the suspect was stopped for speeding on I-8, near West Willow Street in San Diego.

The unidentified suspect, who reportedly threatened people, then led authorities on a pursuit onto northbound I-5, according to SDPD. The chase ended at Cassidy Street, when authorities apprehended the suspect shortly before 11 that morning. Besides threatening people, it was unclear what the motorist was suspected of doing.

The San Diego and Oceanside police departments and the Orange County Sheriff's Department were asked to assist CHP.

