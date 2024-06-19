Car fails to stop for stop sign in San Diego neighborhood, collides with Tesla

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in the Jamacha Lomita neighborhood Wednesday when his vehicle crashed into another vehicle when he failed to stop for a stop sign, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 12:15 a.m. Wednesday the man was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on 700 Cardiff St., SDPD Officer D. O'Brien said. A 20-year-old man was driving a Tesla Model Y eastbound on 8400 San Vicente Street.

"The Toyota failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with San Vicente Street," O'Brien said. "The Toyota collided with the driver side of the Tesla in the intersection."

The driver of the Toyota sustained a fractured hip and laceration to his head, the officer said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver and passengers of the Tesla were not injured.

The SDPD Traffic Division responded and was handling the investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.