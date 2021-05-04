Watch
Driver hits pedestrian on Spring Valley street, slams into wall

KGTV
Posted at 6:54 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 09:54:17-04

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver struck a pedestrian on a Spring Valley street before crashing into a wall late Monday evening.

The crash happened just after 11:40 p.m. near Troy Street and Central Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said.

ABC 10News learned a woman was driving a white sedan that hit a person near the intersection. She then lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a nearby wall.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

According to the CHP, the driver -- who was not wearing a seat belt -- was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

