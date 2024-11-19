Watch Now
Driver hits 3 Caltrans workers after running red light on I-805 N

A driver ran through a stop light on the 805 North at Market Street, hitting several Caltrans workers early Tuesday morning.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A driver ran through a stop light on the I-805 North at Market Street, hitting several Caltrans workers early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. and forced the 805 on-ramp near Market to close.

ABC 10News' breaking news tracker was one of the first on the scene, and a police officer confirmed to him a small SUV ran a red light and hit three Caltrans workers before crashing into the back of a trailer.

When our reporter initially arrived on the scene, the driver was still there doing a sobriety test with California Highway Patrol officers. Three ambulances were in the area, too.

10News has reached out to CHP for more information. As of 6 a.m., we had not heard back from Caltrans about the condition of the workers.

By 6:55 a.m., the area of the crash was cleared and reopened to motorists.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

