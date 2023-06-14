Driver found passed out behind wheel of car at stoplight in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police safely removed a woman who was found passed out behind the wheel of her car at a stoplight in Lincoln Park late Tuesday night.

At around 11:40 p.m., San Diego Police received calls regarding a BMW stopped at 47th Street and Imperial Avenue with a person slumped over in the driver’s seat.

Responding SDPD officers noticed the car was still in drive and did not want to wake the driver in case she was startled and pressed the accelerator.

After blocking the BMW from the front, officers tried to wake her up but were unable to get her attention.

Officers eventually smashed a window and helped get the woman out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a possible DUI.

An SDPD official told ABC 10News early Wednesday morning that the unidentified woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI.