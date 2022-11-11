Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes SUV into parked cars

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver said he fell asleep behind the wheel early Friday morning, causing him to crash his SUV into at least three parked cars in San Diego’s Grant Hill neighborhood.

The wreck happened at around 2:30 a.m. on 28th and K streets, San Diego Police said.

The driver told officers that he fell asleep, and then his BMW SUV veered from the street and slammed into a row of parked cars, with one of the cars ending up on top of another.

Police said the driver was not injured in the collision.

The crash is remains under investigation.