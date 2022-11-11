Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes SUV into parked cars

A driver crashed his car into at least three parked cars in the Grant Hill area early Friday morning.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 10:51:01-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver said he fell asleep behind the wheel early Friday morning, causing him to crash his SUV into at least three parked cars in San Diego’s Grant Hill neighborhood.

The wreck happened at around 2:30 a.m. on 28th and K streets, San Diego Police said.

The driver told officers that he fell asleep, and then his BMW SUV veered from the street and slammed into a row of parked cars, with one of the cars ending up on top of another.

Police said the driver was not injured in the collision.

The crash is remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!