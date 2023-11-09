Driver falls asleep behind the wheel, hits parked cars on Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was hospitalized after he fell asleep behind the wheel and slammed into two parked cars on a Chula Vista street early Thursday morning.

Chula Vista Police said the crash happened at around 1:50 a.m. on 4th Avenue, near the Pacific Pointe apartment building.

After colliding with the parked vehicles, the driver’s car flipped onto its side and came to rest. The driver smashed out of the rear window to crawl out of the wreckage.

While officers confirmed drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, they found a cup of coffee in the car, leading them to believe the drowsy driver was likely trying to stay awake.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.