Driver escapes from burning car before it explodes off I-805

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver pulled over off Interstate 805 in the City Heights area and got out of their car before it exploded Thursday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-805 when it caught fire for unknown reasons.

The driver pulled over near the transition to I-15 as flames fully engulfed the car. After the driver got out and emergency crews arrived at the scene, the car exploded.

Responding firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread.

The driver was not believed to be injured.