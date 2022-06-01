Driver escapes car fire on SR-94 off-ramp

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – Flames fully engulfed a BMW on an off-ramp from state Route 94 in Lemon Grove early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Massachusetts Avenue off-ramp from eastbound SR-94 at around 1:30 a.m. in response to a reported car fire.

By the time crews arrived, the BMW was completely destroyed by the blaze. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out the fire.

California Highway Patrol officials said the driver was able to escape from the car fire unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.