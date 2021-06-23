Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver ejected, killed in San Ysidro rollover crash

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
805_san_ysidro_crash_062321.jpg
805_san_ysidro_crash2_062321.jpg
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 11:04:57-04

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver was ejected and killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 805 in San Ysidro early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. on southbound I-805 near San Ysidro Boulevard.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately known, but the car appeared to have veered off the freeway and up an embankment.

CHP officials at the scene confirmed the driver -- the car’s single occupant -- was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead by emergency responders.

The victim was not identified.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP