Driver ejected, killed in San Ysidro rollover crash

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver was ejected and killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 805 in San Ysidro early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. on southbound I-805 near San Ysidro Boulevard.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately known, but the car appeared to have veered off the freeway and up an embankment.

CHP officials at the scene confirmed the driver -- the car’s single occupant -- was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead by emergency responders.

The victim was not identified.