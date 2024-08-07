Driver ejected, killed in San Ysidro freeway crash

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver was ejected and died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the state Route 905 ramp to Interstate 5 in the San Ysidro area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on the westbound SR-905 transition to northbound I-5, according to the CHP.

While the circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known, a CHP official at the scene confirmed the 27-year-old female driver, from San Diego, was thrown from her vehicle and died at the scene.

The CHP official said the woman was the vehicle's lone occupant.

Due to the emergency response and investigation, Caltrans closed the ramp at around 6:50 a.m. The ramp was expected to be closed for several hours.