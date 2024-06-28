Driver ejected, killed in 3-vehicle collision in San Diego's East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A crash in the far East County involving three vehicles left one driver dead Friday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision on Old Highway 80 and Tierra Del Sol Road in Manzanita -- a community just outside of Boulevard -- was reported at around 1 a.m.

CHP officials said the female driver of a blue car was ejected in a head-on collision with a pickup truck and a small SUV. The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews cut open the truck to pull the driver and a passenger out. Both were airlifted to area hospitals, but their conditions were unknown.

The SUV’s driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

CHP officials shut down a stretch of Old Highway 80 due to the crash investigation.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.