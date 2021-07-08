Driver ejected in hit-and-run crash on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver suffered major injuries after authorities said he was ejected from his car in a collision with a hit-and-run driver on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove.

The crash was reported at around 2 a.m. Thursday on the westbound side of SR-94 near Lemon Grove Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on what led to the collision were not immediately available, but a CHP official at the scene told ABC 10News a Mercedes sedan veered off the freeway after it was struck by another vehicle.

The Mercedes was essentially “ripped apart” after it went up an embankment and hit a large signpost.

A witness spotted the Mercedes’ driver on the roadway a short distance from the wreckage.

The driver, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital for treatment of major injuries.

The CHP official said the other vehicle left the scene after the crash, but witnesses were able to spot the vehicle’s license plate number.

ABC 10News learned authorities tracked the hit-and-run car with damage parked at the registered owner’s home.

As of 7:45 a.m., there was no word on if the suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested.