Driver ejected, dies after crashing SUV into parked vehicle in Mount Hope

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver died after San Diego Police said he lost control of his SUV and crashed into a vehicle parked on a Mount Hope street late Sunday night.

The crash was reported at around 10:50 p.m. in the 400 block of 42nd Street, according to SDPD officials.

Police said a 24-year-old man was driving his 2008 Mazda CX-5 “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control and slammed into a 1995 Jeep Wrangler parked along the east curb line. The collision also left three other parked vehicles with damage.

According to police, the Mazda’s driver was ejected; he was declared dead at the scene.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash, and police said it was unknown if DUI was a factor in the incident.

