Driver, dogs escape serious injury in Bonsall rollover crash

BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver and his dogs are lucky to be alive Wednesday following a rollover crash in Bonsall early Wednesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 12 a.m. on Gopher Canyon Road, near Hoxie Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver said he became distracted by his dogs moving in the minivan and then lost control of the vehicle, causing it to weave into a hillside and flip onto the roof.

A CHP officer who happened to be driving behind the van called for help.

The driver and his dogs were able to crawl out of the wrecked van; the driver had some cuts and scrapes, while his dogs did not appear to be hurt.