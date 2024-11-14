Driver dies in crash off I-8 in Pine Valley area

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was killed in a rollover crash off Interstate 8 in the far East County late Wednesday night.

At around 11:48 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to an area off eastbound I-8 between Pine Valley and Sunrise Highway after receiving reports of a vehicle crash.

Officers arrived to find a wrecked car off the freeway and nearby brush on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and used the Jaws of Life to cut the car’s roof to get to the driver.

However, the driver -- who was not identified -- was discovered dead in the vehicle.

The CHP is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash and the driver’s death.