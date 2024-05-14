Driver dies in crash off I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was killed after a crash off the freeway in Chula Vista Monday night.

Authorities responded to a reported crash off southbound Interstate 5 near Main Street at around 9:30 p.m., and they learned a Volkswagen sedan had gone off the freeway and rolled over before coming to rest near the 1000 block of Bay Boulevard.

The driver who was trapped inside the wreckage was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told authorities that she believed she saw a Ford Mustang cut off the Volkswagen, causing the car to veer off the roadway and crash.

The witness was able to follow the Mustang and provided authorities with the license plate number.

ABC 10News learned California Highway Patrol officers tracked down the driver that may have been involved in the incident and questioned them.

As of 6:30 a.m., there was no word on if any arrests were made.