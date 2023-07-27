Driver dies in collision near Mira Mesa intersection

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was killed late Wednesday night after San Diego Police said he crashed into a traffic pole near a Mira Mesa intersection.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 10:15 p.m. near Camino Ruiz and Calle Cristobal.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash arrived to find the driver bleeding from his neck and suffering from serious leg injuries.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital but was pronounced dead after arrival.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

ABC 10News learned the vehicle nearly collided with protective barriers that were placed around a home near the intersection due to previous crashes.