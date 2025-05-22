Driver dies after truck veers off I-15, crashes into tree near Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after his pickup truck veered off Interstate 15 near the Normal Heights neighborhood and crashed into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The driver, whose name was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, was headed on southbound Interstate 15, north of Adams Avenue, in a white Toyota Tacoma, according to CHP Officer Kimberly Gonzalez.

For reasons still being investigated, the truck went off the right shoulder just after 9:30 p.m., struck a large eucalyptus tree and caught fire, Gonzalez said.

The driver died at the scene.

It wasn't known whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, but a toxicology report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was pending, Gonzalez said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP San Diego Area office at 858-293-6000.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.