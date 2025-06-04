Driver dies after truck crashes into back of parked forklift on Harbor Drive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pickup truck crashed into the back of an unoccupied forklift on a Barrio Logan street early Wednesday morning, killing the driver and injuring two passengers, San Diego Police said.

According to SDPD officials, just after 2 a.m., a 2023 Ford F150 truck was heading southbound when it drove through road closure barriers on Harbor Drive, at the intersection of Park Boulevard.

The truck then crashed into the back of a parked forklift that was in the No. 1 lane of Harbor Drive.

Police said the truck’s 24-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the truck were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.