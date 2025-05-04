Driver dies after fleeing solo crash in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 30-year-old man died Saturday evening after fleeing the scene of a solo-vehicle crash near the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and North Paseo Marguerita in Vista, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

Vista Sheriff's Station deputies responded to the crash at about 6:01 p.m. yesterday. The San Diego Sheriff's Office said the driver failed to navigate a right turn in his sedan and struck a tree. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

At around 7:16 p.m., deputies were called to the 200 block of Apollo Drive in Vista for a report of an unconscious person, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office. Authorities later confirmed the individual was the same driver involved in the earlier crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Vista Sheriff’s Station Traffic Investigators and the Medical Examiner’s Office. It is currently unknown whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage of the incident is asked to call (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.