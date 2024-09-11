Driver crashes car through garage door at El Cajon home

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver crashed into her garage door while entering the driveway of her El Cajon home late Tuesday night, police said.

El Cajon Police said the crash happened just before 11:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Deerhaven Street.

According to police, the woman was pulling into the driveway when she pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending her car through the garage door and into a part of the house.

Police said the woman was uninjured and DUI was not a factor in the incident.

ABC 10News learned fire crews requested a building inspector to assess the home.