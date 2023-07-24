Driver crashes, arrested after high-speed chase in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested after leading National City Police on a high-speed chase through the South Bay on Sunday evening.

At around 10:30 p.m., NCPD officers spotted a car driving without and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop and sped away.

The driver reached speeds of over 100 MPH as it led officers onto several freeways and surface streets in Chula Vista.

At the state Route 54 off-ramp to Reo Drive, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

The driver got out of the car and ran away, but officers quickly caught up to the driver and took the person into custody.