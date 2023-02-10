Driver arrested, woman and child in car unhurt after chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A high-speed chase that began in the Miramar area ended with a car fully engulfed in flames and the arrest of the driver.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop a Kia sedan that was speeding and weaving in and out of lanes on northbound Interstate 15 near state Route 163.

According to CHP officers, the Kia’s driver refused to pull over and sped away. With officers in pursuit, the Kia reached speeds of nearly 120 MPH.

During the chase, officers learned the vehicle was reported lost or stolen.

At one point during the pursuit, the driver turned off the Kia’s headlights.

The driver exited in Mira Mesa, but when he tried to enter I-15 again, he pulled over just before the on-ramp as flames and smoke started to come from the car.

The Kia’s male driver, a woman and a 6-year-old girl got out of the vehicle before it was consumed by the fire. They were not injured.

As firefighters extinguished the fire, officers arrested the driver and questioned the woman and child.

CHP officials are investigating the incident.