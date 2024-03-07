Driver arrested, passenger injured in National City rollover crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested Thursday after a rollover crash in National City in which a passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

National City Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Division and Main streets.

Officers at the scene told ABC 10News an SUV was speeding when it struck two parked cars and rolled over, taking down a light pole before landing on its roof.

Police said the driver ran away, leaving an injured female passenger behind.

A short time later, officers located the driver and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The injured passenger, who police believe was thrown from the SUV in the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.