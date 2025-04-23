Driver arrested in Valley Center hit-and-run crash that killed 25-year-old man

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision near Valley View Casino in Valley Center that left a 25-year-old pedestrian dead, the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area Office said.

CHP officials said Nolan Deskovick was taken into custody on April 18 after he was identified as the driver suspected in a crash that killed Elias Arenas, of Escondido.

On April 17, just before 11 p.m., Arenas and his girlfriend were walking in the 2800 block of North Lake Wohlford Road when an SUV struck them from behind, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The SUV, a white Chevrolet Equinox, fled the scene after the collision, CHP officials said.

Arenas was taken to the hospital but died after arrival, according to CHP officials. There was no immediate word on his girlfriend’s condition.

CHP investigators identified Deskovick as the suspect in the case and located him on the morning of April 18. CHP officials said Deskovick “was subsequently arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, where he faces multiple charges related to this incident including felony vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and hit-and-run.”

Anyone with information or video of the incident is urged to contact the CHP Oceanside Area Office at 760-643-3400.