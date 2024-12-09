Driver arrested in El Cajon hit-and-run collision that killed 63-year-old pedestrian

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision in El Cajon that left a 63-year-old pedestrian dead, according to police.

El Cajon Police officials said the fatal crash happened Sunday in the 1300 block of E. Main Street at around 5:14 p.m.

With the help of witnesses, investigators determined a white 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading west on E. Main Street when it struck the pedestrian “who was crossing the roadway on foot, outside of the crosswalk.”

According to police, the truck did not stop and continued westbound on E. Main Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city’s license plate reader system helped police obtain the license plate number and a photo of the truck involved.

Police stated: “The registered owner of the truck was contacted and assisted officers with contacting the current driver of the vehicle. The driver of the truck told officers where he had parked it, and that he would meet them at 1435 E. Main Street. The driver, a 64-year-old male, was contacted and arrested for felony hit-and-run.”

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.