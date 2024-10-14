Driver arrested in deadly crash off Interstate 5 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was killed and a driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash off Interstate 5 in the Barrio Logan area Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol officers said a Kia Soul was traveling south on I-5 at around 9:10 p.m. when it veered off the roadway near the Imperial Avenue off-ramp.

The car tumbled down an embankment, struck a man and an electrical box, officers said.

Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 10News learned the Kia’s driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.