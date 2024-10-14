Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver arrested in deadly crash off Interstate 5 in San Diego

kia_soul_i5_barrio_logan_crash_101324.jpg
KGTV
kia_soul_i5_barrio_logan_crash_101324.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was killed and a driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash off Interstate 5 in the Barrio Logan area Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol officers said a Kia Soul was traveling south on I-5 at around 9:10 p.m. when it veered off the roadway near the Imperial Avenue off-ramp.

The car tumbled down an embankment, struck a man and an electrical box, officers said.

Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 10News learned the Kia’s driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

Free Books for Kids