Driver arrested in chase that starts in East County, ends in crash in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pursuit that began in the East County late Monday night ended in the Otay Mesa area, near the U.S.-Mexico border, with the driver’s arrest.

At around 10:30 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a Lexus SUV in the Lakeside area, but the vehicle sped away.

Deputies pursued the SUV on southbound state Route 67, westbound Interstate 8, and then on southbound state Route 125.

After exiting SR-125, the SUV crashed into some barriers on Siempre Viva Road.

The driver got out of the vehicle and tried to run, but he was stopped by a sheriff’s K-9 and arrested by deputies.

ABC 10News learned the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment for dog bite injuries.

Two passengers in the SUV were detained and questioned.