Driver arrested in Carlsbad hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old man

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Carlsbad that killed a pedestrian, the California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.

On July 15, at around 2:15 a.m., a white Toyota Prius was heading southbound on Interstate 5 when the car struck a pedestrian at the Poinsettia Lane onramp.

The 20-year-old victim, identified as a Texas resident, was pronounced dead at the scene; CHP officials said the Prius fled the scene following the collision.

According to the CHP, investigators from the Oceanside Area Office located the Prius’ driver early Wednesday morning and took him into custody.

The driver, identified as Andrew Bryan Dean, was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. Dean faces multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run, the CHP said.

CHP officials said, “It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs contributed to the cause of this collision.”

Anyone with information on case is asked to contact the CHP’s Oceanside Area Office at 760-643-3400.