Driver arrested, girl hurt in Imperial Beach crash

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was arrested and a young girl was injured after a brief pursuit in Imperial Beach ended in a crash late Tuesday night.

The incident unfolded just before 11:55 p.m. on Elm Avenue, near Mar Vista High School, San Diego County sheriff’s officials said.

A sheriff’s sergeant told ABC 10News a deputy began following an SUV after seeing the vehicle run a stop sign.

The deputy caught up to the SUV just after it crashed into a parked pickup truck on 3rd Street and Elkwood Avenue.

According to sheriff’s officials, a young girl jumped out of the SUV but sustained unspecified injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken into custody.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any further information on the incident.