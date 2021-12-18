Watch
Driver arrested for DUI at Chula Vista checkpoint

Posted at 10:54 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 13:55:16-05

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint in Chula Vista, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday in the 600 block of E. Street, according to Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Of 2,132 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 961 were screened, the officer said.

Two drivers were given field sobriety tests, 14 unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued and three vehicles were impounded.

