Driver arrested after leading San Diego Police on short pursuit in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver who led San Diego Police on a brief chase in the Linda Vista area was taken into custody after a standoff.

At around 1 a.m. Friday, SDPD officers spotted a van speeding on Hyatt Street and tried to pull it over.

However, the driver took off and led officers on a slow pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes.

The van stopped in a neighborhood, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle.

After a short standoff, the driver eventually surrendered to officers and was arrested.

It is unknown what charges the driver will face.