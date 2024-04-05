Driver arrested after leading San Diego Police on short pursuit in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver who led San Diego Police on a brief chase in the Linda Vista area was taken into custody after a standoff.
At around 1 a.m. Friday, SDPD officers spotted a van speeding on Hyatt Street and tried to pull it over.
However, the driver took off and led officers on a slow pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes.
The van stopped in a neighborhood, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle.
After a short standoff, the driver eventually surrendered to officers and was arrested.
It is unknown what charges the driver will face.