Driver arrested after leading San Diego Police on chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver was arrested after San Diego Police said he led officers on a pursuit the Webster area late Tuesday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., SDPD officers spotted a car being driven by a suspect with a felony warrant. When officers tried to pull him over, the driver sped away.

With officers in pursuit, the car made its way into a car wash on Home Avenue before it crashed into a parked vehicle and pole.

The driver got out of the wrecked car and ran away, but officers caught up to him and took him into custody.

ABC 10News learned the driver faces multiple unspecified charges.