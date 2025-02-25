Driver arrested after leading police on chase from Hillcrest to Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A teen driver was arrested after leading San Diego Police on a chase that ended in a crash in Scripps Ranch early Tuesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., SDPD officers were dispatched to Hillcrest for a domestic violence call, but police said the subject of the call drove away with the alleged victim.

The driver led officers on a pursuit onto state route 163 and then Interstate 15 towards Scripps Ranch.

When the car reached Pomerado Road and Spring Canyon Road, it crashed off the roadway into some plants.

The teenage driver was taken into custody by officers, while the victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police did not release any further information on the incident.