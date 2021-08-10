Driver arrested after crashing into Point Loma home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police arrested a driver Tuesday morning after he crashed his car into the garage of a home in Point Loma.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Santa Barbara Street, near Point Loma Avenue.

Witnesses told the 10News Breaking News Tracker the man said he fell asleep at the wheel just before the collision. A female passenger was not seriously hurt but was shaken up.

The people inside the house, including a baby, were unharmed.

ABC 10News learned the driver was taken into custody on undisclosed charges.