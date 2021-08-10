Watch
Driver arrested after crashing into Point Loma home

A driver was arrested after crashing his car into a house in Point Loma.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Aug 10, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police arrested a driver Tuesday morning after he crashed his car into the garage of a home in Point Loma.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Santa Barbara Street, near Point Loma Avenue.

Witnesses told the 10News Breaking News Tracker the man said he fell asleep at the wheel just before the collision. A female passenger was not seriously hurt but was shaken up.

The people inside the house, including a baby, were unharmed.

ABC 10News learned the driver was taken into custody on undisclosed charges.

