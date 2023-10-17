Watch Now
Driver arrested after convertible crashes into Ocean Beach home

Posted at 7:20 AM, Oct 17, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after police said he crashed his new convertible into an Ocean Beach home early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 1:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, according to San Diego Police.

ABC 10News learned the cherry red Camaro veered from the street and slammed into the front of a house.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries in the wreck, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No one was inside the home at the time of the collision.

