Driver arrested, accused of intentionally running over friend in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif (KGTV) – A man faces attempted murder charges after National City Police said he intentionally ran over a friend following an argument.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. Monday on 29 East 8th Street, near the Market on 8th food hall, police said.

According to police, the victim was walking away on 8th Street when the driver was following him and then sped up. The car struck the victim and then slammed into a parking structure.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and arrested the driver while paramedics treated the victim.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Police at the scene told ABC 10News the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder case.