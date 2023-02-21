Driver arrested, passenger hurt in Barrio Logan crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person suffered serious injuries in a Barrio Logan crash believed to be DUI-related.

At around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, San Diego Police and emergency personnel were called to the 3600 block of Main Street in response to a crash involving several vehicles.

Police said a white sports car was heading west on Main Street when it crashed into a row of parked vehicles, knocking one of them onto the sidewalk and into the side of a building.

Witnesses told ABC 10News that after the collision, the driver appeared to be trying to drive away before the passenger side door opened. According to witnesses, several beer bottles fell out when the door was opened.

Responding officers detained the driver and pulled an injured passenger from the car.

After paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures at the scene, the passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital. The passenger’s condition was unknown as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said the driver smelled heavily of alcohol, and ABC 10News learned he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.